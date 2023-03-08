FIR lodged against 4, one student detained in HSC paper leak case

Pune: In the alleged mathematics paper leak case of Maharashtra state board Class 12 exams, the Mumbai crime branch has got links of involvement from Ahmednagar district after one suspect student was detained by the police on Monday.

In the alleged HSC paper leak case, Mumbai crime branch has got links of involvement from Ahmednagar district after one suspect student was detained by the police on Monday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Mumbai police had lodged a complaint against four persons on March 5 after the maths paper went viral on social media 30 minutes before the scheduled exam time.

According to the Mumbai police, a school student in Dadar got the mathematics paper 30 minutes before the scheduled time and he sent the paper to another person on social media to get the correct answers

“We have lodged an FIR against four persons, including three students from Ahmednagar district. They have booked under relevant sections of IPC and taken into custody for further investigation,” said a senior police officer from Mumbai crime branch on condition of anonymity.

The mathematics question paper of Class 12 HSC exams went viral on social media around 30 minutes before the official scheduled time of the paper in Buldhana district on March 3. The paper was circulated on WhatsApp after the exam started.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has sent a team to Buldhana to probe the case.

“We will take further action after receiving the report from our investigation team,” said Sharad Gosavi, chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Earlier, in Parbhani district, it was reported that the teachers of Mahalingeshwar Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools had leaked the English paper and provided copies to students.