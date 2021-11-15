Fire at Hadapsar godown: Corpse of disabled worker recovered

PUNE Pune fire brigade officials have traced recovered the corpse of a physically disabled worker from the debris of a storage unit in Hadapsar that caught fire early on Sunday morning.

According to the Hadapsar police, a fire broke out at the 8,000 sq ft storage facility located at Sade Satra Nali in Hadapsar.

The fire brigade received a call at 3.10 am and initially, two fire tenders from the Hadapsar fire station were sent.

The fire was brought under control after three hours.

Inspector Arvind Gokuke of the Hadapsar police station said, “The dead person was a staffer at the facility and was physically challenged. He had artificial legs and his body was recovered in the search operation carried out by the fire brigade officials and the police. A case related to accidental death has been lodged.”

The PMC’s fire department chief Prashant Ranpise said, “One worker has died in the fire. Victims usually take shelter where they feel safe but end up as casualties . We have informed the police. Prima facie it looks like a short circuit could be the possible cause behind the fire.”

Fire station officer Vijay Bhilare said, “All the decorative items stored in the unit were destroyed in the blaze. The site was a storage facility for various stage and event items like curtains, carpets, and various wooden and plastic items.”

On November 9, a major fire gutted an entire furniture godown in Pisoli. Another major fire damaged a furniture storage facility in the Gangadham area on the night of October 24. On October 7, one person was rescued by the Pune fire brigade after he was trapped in a major fire that broke out at a storage facility in Market Yard.

A major fire was reported at a 25,000 square feet godown of Big Basket in Bavdhan on September 14.

