Fire at manufacturing unit in Pune; no casualties

PUNE A major fire broke out at a painting chemical manufacturing factory located near Kasurdi village , some 10 kms from Pune-Satara road in Bhor taluka of the district around 3.30 pm on Saturday.

According to Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire brigade officials, The blaze erupted in the afternoon at Elaser Soltech Private Limited. However, no casualty was reported while the reason behind the fire could not be ascertained.

PMRDA officer Sujit Patil said, “The unit is known for usage of highly inflammable chemical material for manufacturing paints. Some stocked LPG cylinders also caught fire leading to spread of rapid fire across the factory.”

Six water tankers were deployed to contain the fire. As many as 21 fire brigade officials attached to the PMRDA fire brigade department were pressed into action. It took around an hour to bring down the fire, said officials

Chief fire officer Devendra Potphode said that, initially fire spread rapidly due to the inflammable chemicals but later sophisticated techniques of fire control were used to douse the flames. An investigation has been ordered and the local police are handling the case.

