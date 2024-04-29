Fire at scrap godown in Mohammedwadi, none injured

A fire broke out at scrap godown in Mohammedwadi area on Tuesday at around 7:52 am. No casualties were reported in the incident, said officials. Immediately after responding to the call, three fire brigade vehicles from Kale Borate Nagar, Kondhawa Khurd and Kondhawa Budruk were dispatched to the spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Fire brigade officials received a distress call at around 7:45 am about a fire incident at Lane no 5 in Sayyad Nagar.

Immediately after responding to the call, three fire brigade vehicles from Kale Borate Nagar, Kondhawa Khurd and Kondhawa Budruk were dispatched to the spot.

The scrap godown was shut down hence fire brigade officials opened the door lock unsing a cutter and entered the godown and within 15- 20 minutes brought the fire under control.

The exact reason behind the fire is not known but it might be due to electrical short circuit, said officials.