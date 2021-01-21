Fire at Serum Institute’s Manjri plant in Pune; 10 fire tenders at the spot

A fire broke out at the Manjri plant Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, on Thursday afternoon. The plant produces multiple vaccines along with Covishield. The cause of fire is being investigated, said fire brigade officials.

According to SII executive director Dr Suresh Jadhav, the fire was reported at the facility where BCG vaccine-related work was on. The facility where Covishield vaccine is being manufactured and stored is far away from this facility, said Jadhav.

The call was received at 2.50pm after which 10 fire tenders and at least two tankers have been rushed to the spot, said Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Chief fire officer, PMC, Prashant Ranpise, said, “There were four people inside the building. We have rescued three persons so far although smoke is hampering the work. The fire has so far spread to the third, fourth and the fifth floors. We have sent ten fire tenders so far.”

Local MLA Chetan Tupe said after reaching the spot, “I checked with fire brigade officials and they told me no casualty has been reported so far. The fire broke out at M SEZ-3, a newly constructed building. It is a part of Special Economic Zone developed by the Serum Institute. No vaccine production was going on there.”