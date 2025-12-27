Fire breaks out at garage near petrol pump on JM Road, none injured

A fire broke out at Babubhai Garage and Engineering Works on Jangli Maharaj Road at around 2.05 pm on Friday. As a petrol pump is located adjacent to the site, the fire department responded swiftly to prevent the blaze from spreading and avert a major accident. The fire was brought under control within about 30 minutes. (Video grab)

Five firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot, including fire engines from Kasba, Aundh and Erandwane fire stations, along with two water tankers from the fire brigade headquarters. Firefighters also safely removed a large commercial gas cylinder and welding cylinders from the premises, further reducing the risk.

The fire was brought under control within about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said officials.

Various machines, documents and other essential materials were gutted in the blaze.

In a separate incident, a fire was reported at City One (PVR) Mall near Morwadi Chowk in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday. According to officials, fire brigade teams reached the spot immediately and brought the blaze under control.

Anil Dimbale, sub fire officer of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said, “We received a call about the fire at around 6.08 pm, following which three fire tenders were dispatched. There were no casualties. Renovation work was underway at the site, and the exact cause of the fire will be determined after further investigation.”