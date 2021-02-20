Home / Cities / Pune News / Fire breaks out at Pune factory, 6 fire tenders rushed to spot
Fire breaks out at Pune factory, 6 fire tenders rushed to spot

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Fire broke out at a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur(ANI Photo )

A fire broke out at a manufacturing factory in the Sanaswadi area of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Saturday, reported news agency ANI. No casualties have been reported so far.

At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

More details are awaited.

