Fire breaks out at Pune factory, 6 fire tenders rushed to spot
At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:04 PM IST
A fire broke out at a manufacturing factory in the Sanaswadi area of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Saturday, reported news agency ANI. No casualties have been reported so far.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained
More details are awaited.
