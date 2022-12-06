Fire breaks out at Pune's incense stick factory, nearby school evacuated

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday at a godown of an incense stick producing factory in Akurdi village in Maharashtra's Pune. The authorities evacuated around 400 students and staff members from a nearby school. The cause of the fire is not known

"The fire broke out at around 11 am in the incense sticks manufacturing unit located in the Akurdi area of Pimpri Chinchwad. Water tankers and fire tenders have been pressed into service," an official told news agency PTI.

Videos showing huge flames with heavy smoke are doing rounds on social media platforms. The fire went out of control as the godown contained a large amount of inflammable material.

Efforts were on to douse the blaze, he said. The cause of the fire was not yet known, the official added.

