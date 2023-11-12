Fire breaks out in Daund factory, no injuries reported

A major fire broke out in the storeroom of the Kunjir Bioenergy Company in Mirwadi in Daund tehsil of the Pune district early morning on Sunday. However, no injuries were reported during the mishap, authorities confirmed.

The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

According to fire brigade officials, they received a distress call in the early morning around 5 am. Immediately, a team of two fire tenders and eight firemen were rushed to the spot.

The warehouse of the ethanol production company is 50 x 10 m in area, where daily maintenance-related material and oxygen cylinders for welding purposes are stored. On Sunday morning, a major fire broke out, in which 4-5 cylinders exploded leading to huge destruction on the company premises.

As fabrics and other wooden materials were stored inside the premises, blazes spread rapidly inside the storeroom.

Vijay Mahajan, a fireman at the PMRDA fire brigade said, “Immediately after the fire call, our team rushed to the spot and doused the flames within two hours. Due to fire, a few cylinder explosions were reported within the company premises. One truck in the area was gutted in the fire.’’

According to Mahajan, no one was present in the company owing to the early morning hours, hence no one was injured during the mishap. He added that the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, and only after a detailed investigation into the incident will the Fire department reveal the details.

