Fire breaks out at Manjri plant of SII in Pune, 10 fire tenders on the spot

A fire broke at a plant of Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported on the fifth floor of SII's Manjri plant, where BCG vaccine-related work was underway. The facility where Covishield vaccine is manufactured and stored is far away from this facility, said SII executive director Suresh Jadhav.

Pune's Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said a call was received at 2.50pm following which 10 fire tenders and two extra tankers were rushed to the spot.

“There were four people inside the building. We have rescued three persons so far although smoke is hampering the work. The fire has so far spread to the third, fourth and the fifth floors. We have sent ten fire tenders so far,” Chief fire officer, PMC, Prashant Ranpise said.

Maharashtra chief minister's office has issued a statement in this regard. "CM Uddhav Thackeray is in touch with Pune Municipal Commissioner and is taking complete on-ground updates. He has directed state machinery to coordinate and ensure that situation is under control," the statement read.

More details are awaited