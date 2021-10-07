Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Fire engulfs shop in Market Yard, one rescued
pune news

Fire engulfs shop in Market Yard, one rescued

One person was rescued from the shop located near gate number 4 at Market Yard by the fire brigade officials
Fire engulfed a shop in a commercial complex at the Market Yard area of Pune in the early hours of Thursday. One person was rescued from the shop located near gate number 4 by the fire brigade officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 10:51 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Fire engulfed a shop in a commercial complex at the Market Yard area of Pune in the early hours of Thursday.

One person was rescued from the shop located near gate number 4 by the fire brigade officials. Two core tenders and officials worked for around an hour before the fire was brought under control.

Murlidhar Mohol, mayor of Pune city, took to social media to appreciate the efforts of the fire brigade officials.

The source of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

FYJC admissions: 47,083 seats still vacant in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

ICMR develops silicosis test kit for early detection

Two men booked for assaulting PMPML bus driver in road rage incident

Youth in custody for impregnating girl on pretext of marriage
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP