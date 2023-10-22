Fireman injured while cutting trees in Pune

A 57-year-old fireman from Pune municipal fire brigade department was injured after a massive tree fell, in Kothrud on Sunday morning.

While clearing and chopping tree branches, one of the branches unexpectedly hit the face of Kulkarni, causing severe eye injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The fireman has been identified as Rajesh Shridhar Kulkarni, 57, associated with the Kothrud fire brigade office.

According to officials, a massive Gulmohor tree was uprooted and fell at around 5:15 am in the Kothrud area.

Immediately after the incident, a team of fire brigade from Kothrud fire brigade office reached the spot and were busy clearing trees and roads in the locality.

While clearing and chopping tree branches, one of the branches unexpectedly hit the face of Kulkarni, causing severe eye injuries.

Fellow firefighters rushed to the injured colleague’s aid, administering first aid and calling for an ambulance.

The injured fireman was swiftly moved to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

Gajanan Pathrudkar, head of Kothrud fire station, said, “While chopping branches of fallen trees, our fireman was injured. We immediately rushed him to the Dinanath Mangeshkar hospital and he underwent medical treatment.’’

According to Pathrudkar, Kulkarni sustained severe eye injuries, he said, “We are monitoring his situation closely,” he said.

