Home / Cities / Pune News / First day of Ramzan observed under the shadow of Covid restrictions
pune news

First day of Ramzan observed under the shadow of Covid restrictions

On Wednesday, Muslims observed the first day of the fast for Ramzan, it was also the day when the 15-day lockdown announced by the state government ushered in
By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 09:17 PM IST
HT Image

On Wednesday, Muslims observed the first day of the fast for Ramzan, it was also the day when the 15-day lockdown announced by the state government ushered in.

In light of the restrictions imposed by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, many Muslims chose to offer their prayers at home following an advisory from the Indian Muslims for Progress and Reforms (IMPAR).

IMPAR has issued an advisory to the Muslim community for strict adherence to the safety precautions against the Covid -19 pandemic. Social distancing and wearing a mask are a must but there are other precautions that they must follow like following the night curfew, avoiding crowding during iftar ( breaking of fast ) time, avoiding use of loudspeakers during Sahri ( predawn meal).

IMPAR also suggests offering prayers and Taraweeh Namaz in their respective homes instead of mosques.

It specifies that people should avoid holding lavish iftar parties and instead help the poor and needy as Ramzan is the month of charity, they also list maintaining cleanliness, sanitation and harmonious atmosphere in the neighbourhood.

Anjum Inamdar from the Mul Nivasi Muslim Manch said, “We have received the directives and usually on the first few days, people generally avoid going out, for it takes time to get used to the fasting. This year too, we are planning to celebrate Ramzan at home with family and follow all the regulations in place, for we want to help break the chain too and wish for Covid-19 to go away.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid second wave: Task force urges govt to suspend routine work in hospitals that consume oxygen

Migrant labourers continue to leave Pune city after new restrictions

Retired cop arrested for murder

Long queues across Pune hours before 15-day lockdown
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP