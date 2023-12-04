First multi-drug resistance test included in National TB Elimination Programme

The National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) has included Mylab’s indigenously developed Mylab’s PathoDetectTM kit to advance its endeavours to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025.

The novel test kit is India’s first multidrug-resistant TB test and is also integrated into the Ni-kshay portal.

This is a manual-intervention-free test, designed for the rapid and accurate detection of multidrug-resistant TB, and offers advanced capabilities for identifying TB and resistance to Rifampicin (RIF) and Isoniazid (INH), two critical first-line drugs in treatment.

Hasmukh Rawal, managing director and co-founder, Mylab Discovery Solutions, said, “The availability of MTB on the Ni-kshay platform represents a milestone in India’s fight against TB.”

“This diagnostic solution will make a substantial impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of TB control measures. It will prove beneficial for the state authorities to report the TB cases,” he said.

“We have dedicated our efforts to provide the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions that cater to the critical aspects of screening, detection, and prevention in the realm of TB,” he added.

Healthcare professionals, diagnostic centres, and laboratories across the country can access and utilise the test kit through the Ni-kshay portal, streamlining diagnostic processes and facilitating data management.

As per the India TB Report 2022, annual TB cases in India rose by 19% in 2021 and TB deaths recorded an 11% per cent hike in 2021 from the previous year. And to add to that, Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) has dramatically increased in recent years, which is estimated to comprise 27% of the world’s cases.

India contributes to one-fourth of the global burden of MDR-TB. As per the latest report of the Government of India in March 2021, the estimated number of MDR/RR-TB cases in India is 124000 (9.1/lakh population). About 11% of people have Isoniazid resistance in India.

