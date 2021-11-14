First ‘platform parking’ in the state begins at Hadapsar railway station

PUNE The next time you travel from the Hadapsar railway station and need to board a train, simply drive your vehicle onto a platform allocated for drop-offs, and/or pickups, and gain easy access to the trains at the station.

The idea of ‘platform parking’ comes from the Howrah railway station in Kolkata, where passengers can take their vehicles inside the railway station, and onto a dedicated platform, to board a train, or pick some passenger up.

The Hadapsar station now is the first in Maharashtra to offer the platform option for drops and pick-ups. There is no waiting allowed and an efficient system is in place to manage to the flow of vehicles.

Currently, there are four platforms at the Hadapsar railway station and one foot overbridge.

“Lots of new developments and passenger amenities have been developed at the Hadapsar railway station, as we are now shifting train operations to start from Hadapsar. Currently, a Hadapsar to Hyderabad daily special runs from here and soon a few more trains will also start. In this development process a parking space just next to what is platfrom number one has been created where passengers park their vehicles and directly board the train from the platform,” said Renu Sharma, Pune divisional railway manager (DRM).

“It will be like the Howrah railway station’s platform parking system, where vehicles enter the station and passengers board or pick up trains. The parking lot area is small at the Hadapsar station, but it can be increased after more train operations start Hadapsar,” added Sharma.

The daily Hadapsar to Hyderabad train departs at 3.30 and it is stationed on platfrom number 3. Another special train, Hadapsar to Jhansi has been started.

The station is on the Mundhwa-Kharadi bypass road in Hadapsar and has only one approach road. The capacity of the platforms has now increased to 22-coach trains.

Vipul Alekar, a nearby resident and passenger said, “We had to go all the way to Pune railway station to board trains. Now if more trains start running from here it is beneficial for all of us. Also the platform parking system will reduce the hassle of carrying heavy luggage and running to catch the train in time. It will also help elderly people to easily board the train.”