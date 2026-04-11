First private e-bus service launched on Pune–Mumbai route

Pune - The first private electric bus service on the Pune–Mumbai route was inaugurated by Maharashtra minister of state for urban development, Madhuri Misal, in Pune on Friday, marking a significant step towards sustainable and modern public transport. Launched by company, Prasanna Purple, at its Sangamwadi office, the service includes 10 electric buses manufactured by Switch Mobility.

Mumbai, India - November 10, 2017: Maharashtra's first Electric Buses by the State Government in the presence of Aditya Thackeray at Wadala Depot in Mumbai, India, on Friday, November 10, 2017. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

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Speaking at the event, Misal said the state has initiated comprehensive transport growth planning for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the PMRDA region, focusing on developing transport hubs, truck terminals and EV charging infrastructure. She highlighted plans to procure 3,000 electric buses. Misal added that successful PPP models like the metro could be replicated for electric mobility and referred to a proposed ₹14,000 crore ‘Patal Lok’ project aimed at improving Pune’s transport network.

Prasanna Purple chairman, Prasanna Patwardhan, stressed the need to shift towards electric mobility to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and better utilise surplus electricity, particularly during nighttime charging. He also called for stronger government support through vehicle availability, financial incentives and infrastructure, while urging increased investment in public buses, improved last-mile connectivity and development of centralised terminals and charging facilities. Director Saurabh Patwardhan added that businesses must contribute to solving the country’s transport challenges rather than looking abroad for solutions.

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