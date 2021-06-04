First time after second wave, 7 of 15 PMC wards have zero micro-containment zones

Pune: Following a drastic drop in the number of Covid cases, the city’s active micro containment zones have fallen from 56 to 28 within a week. As of Thursday, the city has 28 active zones of which six are in building, 10 in societies and 12 others. The fall in city’s positivity rate also facilitated its ease in the lockdown restrictions earlier. As of now, almost half of the city’s wards, which is seven out of the 15 wards do not have any active micro containment zones.

According to the information from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), as of Thursday, seven wards have the least number of active zones which is almost half the number of wards within PMC limits. This is for the first time since the second wave of Covid receded that half the wards have no active zones. The wards that have zero zones are Warje-Karvenagar, Kothrud-Bawdhan, Dhole Patil road, Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori, Bhawani Peth, Bibwewadi and Kondhwa Yewelewadi. While the highest number of active zones is present on Sinhgad road and Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar wards which have nine active zones each.

Micro containment zones intend to stop the spread of infection by restricting public movement. Santosh Warule, assistant commissioner of Warje-Karvenagar, “The criterion for an active micro containment zone is five or more positive cases. In such a situation, to control the number of cases we effectively implemented contract tracing in our ward especially among high-risk contacts. Also, by declaring societies as micro containment zones the outside facilities including daily household maids and parcel services were hampered which made people follow Covid appropriate behaviour properly.” Additional commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “We have crossed over 11 lakh vaccinations in Pune city and we have only 28 micro containment zones. Also, we have only two per cent active cases of Covid. This is a big positive news after the city faced the huge surge in the second wave.”

Micro containment zones in the city

A week ago, the city reported 56 active micro containment zones which has reduced to 28.

Wards without micro containment zones

Warje-Karvenagar

Kothrud-Bavdhan

Dhole Patil road

Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori

Bhawani Peth

Bibwewadi

Kondhwa Yewelewadi

Wards with only one active zone

Kasba-Vishrambaugwada

Aundh-Baner

Shivajinagar-Ghole road

Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri

As of Thursday, Pune city has 20 micro containment zones in 6 buildings, 10 societies and 12 others