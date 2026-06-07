FITE seeks SIT probe into alleged job scams targeting freshers

The Forum for IT Employees and Freshers (FITE) Maharashtra has urged the state government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe a series of alleged job scams that have targeted thousands of engineering and IT graduates across Maharashtra.

Jadhav appealed to job seekers to immediately approach the nearest police station if they suspect any recruitment-related fraud. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The demand comes amid ongoing police investigations into several cases, including one registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Pradip Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 2), Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, said, “In the recently reported case involving Thynk Tech India in Hinjewadi, several freshers were allegedly cheated by the firm’s owner. Based on complaints received, we have registered a case at Hinjewadi police station and arrested the accused. A search is underway for three other suspects.”

Jadhav appealed to job seekers to immediately approach the nearest police station if they suspect any recruitment-related fraud.

In a letter addressed to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on June 5, FITE alleged that several fake consultancies and fraudulent IT companies have cheated unemployed graduates by collecting money on the false promise of jobs. The organisation claimed that multiple such cases reported in recent months point to the existence of an organised network exploiting job seekers.

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{{^usCountry}} Pavanjeet Mane, president, FITE Maharashtra, said major cases include those involving Flynaut SaaS, Accure Tech, Thynk Tech, Quantamsoft, Radiant Technology, Gtasterix and Kavya Tech. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pavanjeet Mane, president, FITE Maharashtra, said major cases include those involving Flynaut SaaS, Accure Tech, Thynk Tech, Quantamsoft, Radiant Technology, Gtasterix and Kavya Tech. {{/usCountry}}

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“These cases alone have affected more than 4,000 freshers, while the total number of victims across Maharashtra could exceed 10,000,” Mane said.