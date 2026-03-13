Five arrested for stabbing interior designer in Camp

Pune: A verbal spat turned fatal in the Camp area on Tuesday after a 30-year-old interior designer, Faisal Farukh Khan, was stabbed to death near the New Modikhana mosque. According to police, the incident occurred around 10:15 pm and five persons have been arrested in the case. A verbal spat turned fatal in Camp area on Tuesday after a 30-year-old interior designer, Faisal Farukh Khan, was stabbed to death near the New Modikhana mosque. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The murder followed an argument with Shahbaz Chand Shaikh, a resident of Shadab Tower, Chudaman Talim. Khan, who was walking in the area, called out to Shaikh as “Shibba” as he rode past on his motorcycle. What began as light teasing soon escalated into a heated argument, and a group of people assaulted Khan with a knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds to his chest, hands and back. Khan succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The entire altercation was captured on CCTV, police said.

Lashkar police registered a case on the complaint filed by Adil Arif Khan, 34, the deceased’s cousin, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Police said the accused have been booked under sections including 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 149 (unlawful assembly), and relevant provisions of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

So far, suspects identified as Wajad Ali Sayyed, 35; Ali Abbas Ashraf Ali Syed, 25; Sohail Yusuf Tamboli, 22; Talib Ali Sayyed, 54; and Ashraf Ali Sayyed, 55, all residents of Chudaman Talim, have been arrested. Shahbaz Chand Shaikh, 36, is absconding, and police officials said a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.

Police inspector Santosh Khetmalis, in-charge of Lashkar police station, said initial inquiries suggest the altercation began after Khan teased Shaikh. “The accused, acting at the instance of Talib Ali Sayyed and Ashraf Ali Sayyed, attacked Khan, who sustained fatal injuries,” he said.

Police records revealed that Talib Sayyed was arrested by the Anti‑Dacoity Cell (ANC) in October 2016 in connection with a seized firearm. He has 18 cases of murder and attempted murder registered against him at various police stations, including Khadak, Samarth, Swargate, Yerawada and Bund Garden.