Five attack Pune cop over parking issue, case registered

The Vimantal police have booked five persons for attacking a police constable with a paver block near Dhanori Jakat naka in Lohgaon on Sunday.

The police constable has been identified as PR Mote, attached to the Vimantal police station. The attack happened around 10:15 pm near the Jagadguru petrol pump.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday night, Mote parked his car and went to a meat shop located near Dhanori Jakat naka. One of the accused asked Mote to remove his car so that he could park his two-wheeler. The matter escalated and the accused along with his aides attacked Mote with cement paver blocks. He suffered serious injury and was taken to the hospital, said officials.

Bharat Jadhav, senior police inspector at Vimantal police station said, “Mote was on his weekly off on Sunday, there were heated arguments between them which escalated further to attack on Mote. We have collected CCTV footages from the area and identification process of the accused is underway.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder),341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon),149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Vimannagar police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}