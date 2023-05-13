Pimpri-Chinchwad police book Bhojpuri actress for running sex racket from five-star hotel

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch team has busted a sex racket operating out of a five-star hotel in the Wakad area in Pune. The police on Thursday booked a Bhojpuri actress and a model, along with an agent, for their alleged involvement in the illegal sex racket. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch team has busted a sex racket operating out of a five-star hotel in the Wakad area in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police inspector Devendra Chavan, the team received a tip-off about the illegal activity and immediately sprang into action. “To investigate, we sent a dummy customer and contacted the agent online. The agent instructed the dummy customer to book a room in the five-star hotel and even shared photos of the actress and model. Once the dummy customer was confirmed, the police discovered the involvement of the agent and two women in the sex racket,”he said.

During the raid, the police found two women who were working as models and actresses in the hotel. The women were allegedly lured into the prostitution business by the agent, who charged clients ₹25,000 for a night and ₹15,000 for an afternoon.

A case has been registered at Wakad police station under sections of 370(3),34 of the IPC and sections 4,5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention ) Act 1956 and further investigation is underway.