Home / Cities / Pune News / Pimpri-Chinchwad police book Bhojpuri actress for running sex racket from five-star hotel

Pimpri-Chinchwad police book Bhojpuri actress for running sex racket from five-star hotel

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 13, 2023 09:54 PM IST

The women were allegedly lured into the prostitution business by the agent, who charged clients ₹25,000 for a night and ₹15,000 for an afternoon

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch team has busted a sex racket operating out of a five-star hotel in the Wakad area in Pune. The police on Thursday booked a Bhojpuri actress and a model, along with an agent, for their alleged involvement in the illegal sex racket.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch team has busted a sex racket operating out of a five-star hotel in the Wakad area in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch team has busted a sex racket operating out of a five-star hotel in the Wakad area in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police inspector Devendra Chavan, the team received a tip-off about the illegal activity and immediately sprang into action. “To investigate, we sent a dummy customer and contacted the agent online. The agent instructed the dummy customer to book a room in the five-star hotel and even shared photos of the actress and model. Once the dummy customer was confirmed, the police discovered the involvement of the agent and two women in the sex racket,”he said.

During the raid, the police found two women who were working as models and actresses in the hotel. The women were allegedly lured into the prostitution business by the agent, who charged clients 25,000 for a night and 15,000 for an afternoon.

A case has been registered at Wakad police station under sections of 370(3),34 of the IPC and sections 4,5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention ) Act 1956 and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
model pune sex racket + 1 more
model pune sex racket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out