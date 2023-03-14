Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Five-year-old boy dies after falling into borewell

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 14, 2023 11:03 PM IST

According to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials, Barela accidently fell into a 200-foot-deep uncovered borewell while playing at around 4pm on Monday

PUNE: A five-year-old boy from Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh died after falling into a borewell in Kopardi village of Ahmednagar district, said officials. The deceased Sagar Budha Barela had migrated to Ahmednagar with his family for sugarcane cutting.

According to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials, Barela accidently fell into a 200-foot-deep uncovered borewell while playing at around 4pm on Monday. He got stuck at 20 feet of the borewell. NDRF and district disaster management cell of Ahmednagar managed to rescue the boy on Tuesday morning, but he was declared brought dead by doctor.

