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Flight operations back to normal at Pune airport after IAF fighter aircraft accident

At least 43 arrivals and 48 departures were cancelled across airlines. IndiGo reported the highest impact, cancelling 31 arrivals and 34 departures

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 04:16 am IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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Flight operations at Pune airport began from 7.30am on Saturday after a late-night runway blockage caused by an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft incident disrupted services for several hours. Departures resumed from 7.30am, followed by arrivals from 8am, with authorities saying emergency repair work was completed on priority.

Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke said coordinated efforts helped restore operations within hours. (HT FILE)

The disruption began around 10.25pm on Friday, when a fighter aircraft suffered an undercarriage failure while landing, leaving the runway unusable. According to IAF air traffic control, it took nearly four to five hours to clear the stranded aircraft and restore the runway for operations. The temporary closure triggered widespread disruption, with multiple flights cancelled, delayed, or diverted to nearby airports overnight.

Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke said coordinated efforts helped restore operations within hours. “Immediate action was taken in coordination with the Indian Air Force and all concerned agencies to remove the aircraft. The work was executed on priority, ensuring that all safety protocols were strictly adhered to at every stage,” he said.

“We have resumed departures from 7.30am and arrivals from 8am on Saturday, and operations are now gradually normalising. While the disruption did lead to cancellations and diversions, every effort was made to minimise inconvenience to passengers, and we expect flight schedules to stabilise fully over the course of the day,” he added.

Snag in aircraft led to crash

In a statement, the Indian Air Force said the aircraft developed a snag during landing and that all crew members were safe, adding that standard operating procedures were followed to secure the aircraft and clear the runway.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol on Friday said the runway was temporarily unavailable due to the incident, adding that repair work was carried out “on a war footing” with safety as the top priority. He noted that operations are now being restored in a phased manner.

“Runway repair work has since been completed on a war footing, with safety maintained as the top priority throughout. Departure operations will resume from 7:30 am, and arrival operations will commence from 8am. Air traffic in Pune is expected to gradually return to normal over the course of the day,” Minister Mohol said in X post earlier in the morning.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Flight operations back to normal at Pune airport after IAF fighter aircraft accident
Home / Cities / Pune / Flight operations back to normal at Pune airport after IAF fighter aircraft accident
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