Flood-hit students demand postponement of MPSC exam

Pune: Aspirants from flood-affected regions, including Solapur, Dharashiv, Latur, Beed, and parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha, have urged the state government and the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to defer the state services preliminary examination scheduled on September 28 citing disruption caused by incessant rainfall and flooding. Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuate flood-affected people to a safer place, in Sangliwadi, Sangli district, in Maharashtra, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer (REUTERS)

Torrential rains in Maharashtra have affected over 150 villages. Students from rural backgrounds have lost access to transportation, making it difficult to reach exam centres.

Aspirants from Solapur, Ahmednagar and Marathwada have submitted a letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appealing for intervention.

“Due to the floods, libraries are shut, study materials are damaged, and transportation is disrupted. We humbly request you to take immediate steps to postpone the exam so that all candidates get an equal opportunity,” reads the letter.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule in a social media post said, “Students have suffered heavy academic losses due to the floods. They will not be able to reach their exam centres on time. I urge the government to postpone the MPSC State Services Exam scheduled for September 28 until conditions return to normal.”

“Many who were studying at home have lost their books and study materials. Some who live in Pune have their exam centres at their hometowns, but with roads cut off due to floods, reaching there is impossible,” said Pramod Patil, an MPSC student representative.

The state’s medical education and drugs department has postponed recruitment exams for technical and non-technical posts scheduled for September 25 and 26, citing the emergency flood situation in Solapur and other districts.