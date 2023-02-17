Flyers complain of traffic congestion inside newly started Aero Mall at Pune airport

While the Ola and Uber private taxi stands were shifted inside the newly started Aero Mall for the benefit of passengers, they are now causing traffic congestion and inconveniencing passengers no end.

Flyers have complained that they are stuck in traffic jams inside Aero Mall as the private cabs enter and exit from the same place. The walk from the arrival gate to the escalators and then inside Aero Mall is a challenge for senior citizens. Flyers have gone to the extent of dubbing Pune airport as the most ‘passenger unfriendly’ one.

Mahesh Kulkarni, a flyer, tweeted, “The Aero Mall constructed at Pune airport is pathetic for people hiring Ola and Uber cabs. It took me 30 minutes to come out of Aero Mall. There’s a lot of honking by drivers. All in all, a bad experience.”

Another flyer Girish Alawe said, “It’s highly congested inside Aero Mall. The cabs are coming in and going out by the same route causing traffic jams. Please take some action.”

Deepali Tendulkar tweeted, “Stuck on the fourth floor of Aero Mall Pune for over 20 minutes with no idea of what is happening. The Pune airport experience is really the worst. Passengers are suffering and does not look like things have improved.”

Responding to the complaints, the Aero Mall administration stated, “We apologise for the inconvenience and would like to make it right. We value your feedback and would like to ensure that your next visit is a positive one. Thank you.”