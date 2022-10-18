Followers protest fresh bid to sell two plots of Osho International Foundation in Koregaon Park

Osho lovers have claimed that special permission has been given to Osho International Foundation (OIF) for new bid to sell its Basho property plot numbers 15 and 16 at Osho Ashram in Koregaon Park. OIF is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

The office of Charity Commissioner of Mumbai through newspaper advertisements published on October 10 has invited fresh offers for the sale of two plots of OIF. Meanwhile, Swami Chaitanya Kirti, former OIF trustee and editor of Osho World, and disciples of Osho have decided to challenge the order in the high court.

According to statement released by Keerti, “Basho is the most significant part of the commune, with an Olympic-size swimming pool, built 20 years ago, according to the guidance of our beloved Master Osho for ‘floating meditation’ and ‘let-go’. The new date for sale bid scheduled for November 15 is to raise the price higher than ₹107 crore (amount reached at the earlier deal). Bidders have to be personally present at the court of charity commissioner in Mumbai.”

Keerti said that Osho’s followers worldwide have maintained that there is no need to sell the Osho Basho to a private group or any other new bidders as the reasons given by OIF are invalid. They demanded an inquiry into the working of OIF management, which has not happened in the last two years after the first bid. The OIF has not presented documents related to financial revenues and expenditure.

The protesting Osho followers allege OIF trustees of channelling funds to their private companies.

The property in question bearing city survey number 15 and 16 is spread over 9,836.20 square metres together with bungalow and other structures at Koregaon Park and falling within the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Earlier, OIF had decided to sell two plots in Osho Ashram to Rajeev Bajaj, managing director and CEO of Bajaj Auto.