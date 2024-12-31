Forest areas on city hills out of bounds for visitors on Dec 31

Pune: Ahead of the New Year celebrations, the forest areas of city hills will be closed for visitors from 4 pm on December 31 and trespassers will face action,” a senior Pune forest department official said on Monday. The forest department’s temporary ban will be implemented from 4 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

The development comes following past reports of revellers celebrating New Year with loud music and alcohol consumption in forest areas, which is harmful to the wildlife. Smoking and bonfires set by people could cause forest fires. The forest department’s temporary ban will be implemented from 4 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1.

Deepak Pawar, assistant conservator of forest, Pune forest department said, “We have appointed guards with vehicle facility for patrolling on the hills. Violators will face action, including penalty of ₹25,000 and one year of jail.”

“As a precautionary measure, the department has also banned public entry to tourist places in Lonavla. Tiger Point and Lion Point in the hill station will be closed for tourists from 4 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1. As many people crowd these popular tourist spots during the year-end celebrations, it poses mishap risks. We will enhance patrolling in forest areas in Maval and forts,” said the forest officer.