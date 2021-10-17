Forest department advisory puts Mohmmadwai, Sinhgad fort on leopard alert

PUNE The Pune Forest Department, on Sunday, has issued an advisory for citizens accessing the forest areas around Sinhgad fort and Mohammadwadi in particular.

The advisory asks all persons to ensure they are out of the forest areas before sunset at the latest.

This comes after repeated reports of leopards being spotted in the areas.

Sudhir Khirid a villager from Gorhe Budruk claimed that he had seen a leopard near the Tanaji Malsure garden late on Saturday evening.

Khiri claimed that he was returning from the fort with his two children on a two-wheeler when he saw the animal. He immediately informed the officials at the check post.

Pradip Sankpal, range forest officer of the Bhamburda range forest said, “We will check for pugmarks. As a safety measure, we are requesting tourists to avoid returning late from the fort.”

A month ago, it was reported that a leopard was spotted in the Ambi area, 15km to 20 km away from the fort, the range forest officer stated.

Mohammadwadi residents have been on alert ever since the report of a leopard on the outskirts of the area bordering the reserved forest was lodged with the forest department. Forest officer Mahesh Sanas said, “We have sounded an alert and requested walkers to stay away from isolated spots in the forest. People have been advised to keep their house lights on during the night and for walkers to play music on their phones while taking a stroll in the forest,” he said.