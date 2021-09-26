Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Forest department confiscates PMC’s water pipes from NIBM- Mohammadwadi area over permission imbroglio

We confiscated the water pipes of PMC’s 24x7 water supply project and other material as it was being laid underground in the area which belongs to the forest department, says an official. Pipes were picked up from the NIBM- Mohammadwadi area
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 07:13 PM IST
he forest department, last week, confiscated a number of pipes belonging to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from the NIBM- Mohammadwadi area. (HT PHOTO)

PUNE The forest department, last week, confiscated a number of pipes belonging to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The pipes were picked up from the NIBM- Mohammadwadi area, where it was to be laid underground as part of the city’s 24x7 water supply project.

M J Sanas, range forest officer (Hadapsar division), said, “We confiscated the water pipes and other material as it was being laid underground in the area which belongs to the forest department. The road belongs to the forest department. We had informed them (PMC) in advance that they should seek permission. They did not, forcing us to take action.”

PMC’s water supply chief Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “The site in question is a tar road where underground cables of different service providers have already been laid. No board was put up stating it belonged to the forest department, so we went ahead without realising that it was forest land. The work is part of the PMC’s 24x7 scheme aimed at providing water to the NIBM and Mohammadwadi areas. The issue will be resolved amicably.”

The road in question is located between Anandvan and the Gaibi Peer dargah.

Nana Bhangire, a corporator from Mohammadwadi, Prabhag 26, said, “It is mandatory to take permission from the forest department before doing any work. It seems that the PMC proceeded without permission, but we will take up the issue with the forest department and ensure that the issue is resolved.”

