Forest department seizes three animal hides; eight arrested

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:17 AM IST
The forest department seized three animal hides and arrested eight people in in the city over the past two days. (PTI/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PUNE: The forest department seized three animal hides and arrested eight people in in the city over the past two days.

In the first seizure, the officials caught two men based on information provided by the Mumbai-based division of preventing wildlife crimes. The two were found in Warje with what is believed to be a leopard hide, according to a statement issued by Rahul Patil, Pune district forest officer.

Based on the information gathered from their interrogation, the forest department officials arrested six others with two hides. While one is believed to be a leopard hide, the other is believed to be a tiger hide.

