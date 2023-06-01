Home / Cities / Pune News / Bavdhan’s Transit Treatment Centre delayed over inauguration date issue

Bavdhan’s Transit Treatment Centre delayed over inauguration date issue

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jun 01, 2023 12:37 AM IST

The ₹51.53 crore centre has been set up on a 22-acre land in Bavdhan and will provide timely treatment to injured and paralysed animals

The Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) set up by the forest department is yet to open due to date issue regarding the formal inauguration, said officials. The 51.53 crore centre has been set up on a 22-acre land in Bavdhan and will provide timely treatment to injured and paralysed animals.

The work started in 2019-2020. It was expected to be completed in 2-3 years. However, it got delayed due to the pandemic. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Deepak Pawar, range forest officer, Pune Forest Division said, “An administrative building, a veterinary hospital, separate sections for the feline group, canine group, deer group, antelope group, primers, birds, mammals’ units, staff quarters, post-mortem room, and the burning shed has been constructed at this centre. Various infrastructure works were undertaken including internal roads, water storage tanks, sewage pipelines, street lights, and solid waste management units. Once the facility is activated, animals from western Maharashtra can be brought here and treated properly. Therefore, it has significance in terms of wildlife rehabilitation. However, currently, the facility is non-functional as the formal inauguration is yet to take place.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Rahul Patil said, “The work started in 2019-2020. It was expected to be completed in 2-3 years. However, it got delayed due to the pandemic. The work was completed in February, and since then, we are waiting for the inauguration.”

“For the past few years, the man-animal conflict has been increased in Pune district. Animals like leopards, Indian Gaur, and some others are frequently seen in human areas. Currently, there are only three centres for animal treatment in Katraj, Chinchwad and Junnar. However, considering the number of animals, the facilities are not sufficient enough as some animals are required to stay for a long time. This new facility will help to treat more animals.”

