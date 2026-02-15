Forest dept. flags fire, human-wildlife conflict risks amid water shortage

The forest department – grappling with severe water shortage across forest areas and biodiversity parks within city limits, given that summer conditions have set in earlier than usual coupled with the lack of funds from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) over the past year – has highlighted potential forest fires and increased human-wildlife conflict as risks amid the water scarcity. According to forest officials, the lack of funds from the PMC has hampered efforts to maintain artificial water ponds and storage tanks critical for wildlife survival and fire prevention. (FILE)

Forest officials said that the impact of the current water shortage is already beginning to show in that natural water sources in reserved forest areas are drying up, forcing animals such as peacocks, hyenas and wolves to stray closer to human habitations in search of water, leading to increased human-wildlife conflict in the coming months.

Manoj Barbole, range forest officer, Pune forest division, said, “Each day, we receive complaints from citizens, wildlife conservation volunteers and even our forest guards about water scarcity in different patches. Barbole cautioned that if timely steps are not taken, the situation could escalate during peak summer. “The absence of adequate water sources can intensify human-wildlife encounters and may also aggravate the risk of forest fires,” he said.

Every summer, water tankers are deployed to refill artificial waterholes and small storage tanks located across key hill ecosystems such as Vetal Tekdi and Taljai Hills among other such stretches within the city limits. These water sources are crucial not only for meeting the drinking needs of wildlife but also for maintaining water reserves to douse potential forest fires.

According to forest officials, the lack of funds from the PMC has hampered efforts to maintain artificial water ponds and storage tanks critical for wildlife survival and fire prevention. The crisis has particularly affected the Bhamburda forest range, which currently has 37 natural and artificial waterholes and falls largely within the jurisdiction of the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations. In the absence of financial support, the department is finding it increasingly difficult to sustain tanker-based water supply for replenishing artificial ponds and tanks constructed across hills and reserved forest patches.

A senior forest official on condition of anonymity said, “We have not received funds from the PMC since last year. As a result, providing tanker water supply to artificial ponds and storage tanks across the hills has become extremely challenging.” Furthermore, inadequate watering could lead to significant damage to young saplings and established trees, undermining years of afforestation and conservation efforts.

So much so that in the last week of January this year, the range forest office has sought ₹33.83 lakh to manage water supply requirements and has submitted the proposal to the deputy conservator of forests (DCF) who is expected to take up the matter with the civic authorities. Officials said that they are in constant follow-up with both the DCF and PMC to expedite the release of funds.

Barbole said, “We are hopeful that the seriousness of the situation will be acknowledged and funds will be released soon. Without immediate financial support, it will be extremely difficult to manage water supply during the upcoming summer season.”

With temperatures projected to rise steadily in the coming weeks, forest officials fear that any further delay in funding could severely strain wildlife resources and increase ecological vulnerability in Pune’s urban forest zones.

Funds required for water supply in various forest areas:

Baner Biodiversity Park – ₹562,500

Pashan Tekdi Biodiversity Park – ₹450,000

Warje Smruti Biodiversity Park – ₹562,500

Nandini Biodiversity Park (Hingne) – ₹337,500

Kothrud Biodiversity Park – ₹450,000

Mhatoba Biodiversity Park – ₹450,000

38 waterholes in the forest area – ₹570,000

Total funds required: ₹3,382,500