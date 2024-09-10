Forest dept. proposes three new sites inside Rehekuri Sanctuary for eco-tourism

While the Pune forest department has proposed three new sites located inside the Rehekuri Blackbuck Sanctuary for an eco-tourism project, the sites lack basic infrastructure. According to a forest officer, the eco-tourism project will help develop basic infrastructure at these sites and a proposal for the same is under consideration by the state government. As these villages are part of the sanctuary area, developing infrastructure is challenging. Hence, the forest department has come up with a plan for sustainable development in these areas under the eco-tourism project. (HT PHOTO)

The Rehekuri Blackbuck Sanctuary is located at Rehekuri nearly 80 km away from Ahmednagar city in Karjat taluka, and comes under the Pune forest department. The three sites proposed for the project are located inside the Rehekuri Blackbuck Sanctuary namely Deulgaon, Bitkewadi and Handewadi. These villages are home to several temples frequented by hordes of devotees. However, both devotees and tourists face difficulties due to the lack of basic infrastructure. As these villages are part of the sanctuary area, developing infrastructure is challenging. Hence, the forest department has come up with a plan for sustainable development in these areas under the eco-tourism project.

Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forests (wildlife), said, “All these sites are places of pilgrimage. Among them, Appaji Bua Mandir in Deulgaon is a place of pilgrimage for the shepherd community. Since many tourists and devotees visit these places, we have decided to develop them under an eco-tourism project. We have received primary approval from the state government and we have submitted the final proposal, which is currently under consideration by the state government. We are expecting to get final approval for the proposal shortly, probably within a month.”

The eco-tourism project will help set up solar lamps, water dispenser facilities, benches and fencing around forest areas in these villages. For the purpose, each village will require funds to the tune of ₹1 crore and the proposal has been submitted accordingly, Chavan said.

Eco-tourism is tourism that takes place in accordance with the environment and Nature. Tourists explore natural areas responsibly, protect the environment, and help in the development of the local people. To promote sustainable development in the forest areas of Pune, the forest department in recent years has developed several tourist places under eco-tourism projects (Bhimashankar, Baramati etc.) while some projects are still under consideration.

.