 Forest dept seeks ₹100 cr to curb fires
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
Forest dept seeks 100 cr to curb fires

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jul 23, 2024 05:10 AM IST

As per the official figures, with more than 5,300 fires, Maharashtra lost more than 130 sq km of forest area to ground fires in 2023, causing a financial loss of nearly ₹30 lakh

To prevent forest fires that cause losses to green cover as well as wildlife in many areas across Maharashtra, the state forest department seeks 100 crore from the state government to install modern technology and equipment to tackle frequent forest fires in the state.

Forest fires have been a recurring issue in Maharashtra, with a significant rise in incidents during the summer season. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Forest fires have been a recurring issue in Maharashtra, with a significant rise in incidents during the summer season. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Forest fires have been a recurring issue in Maharashtra, with a significant rise in incidents during the summer season. As per the official figures, with more than 5,300 fires, Maharashtra lost more than 130 sq km of forest area to ground fires in 2023, causing a financial loss of nearly 30 lakh. The forest areas affected by the fires span from the Thane district in the Western to Gadchiroli in the eastern part of the state.

In Pune, several forest fire incidents have been recorded between January and May this year. As per the Forest Department data, 126.13 hectares of forest area were burnt in 62 forest fire incidents this year. The forest department has been working to prevent forest fires. As a part of this effort, forest lines are being drawn to prevent the spread of forest fires. Awareness programs are also being conducted. However, for prevention and better preparedness, the department is planning to install more advanced technology including AI-based sensors for early warning and detection of forest fires.

Shailesh Tembhurnikar, principal chief conservator of forest and head of forest force (HoFF), Maharashtra Forest Department said, “The Forest Department is constantly working on prevention and better response in case of forest fires. With our efforts, we have successfully reduced the number of forest fires in the last five years. This helps us to protect a large forest area in the state.”

“Taking a step ahead in this direction, we are now planning to install AI-based sensors in forest areas across Maharashtra. Along with that we also require firefighting equipment for forest guards as well as the labourers working with forest officials. Further research will also be required for forest fires. Considering all this, we have prepared a draft for the necessary equipment. For this, we are seeking 100 crores from the state government and a proposal for the same is already submitted by the forest department,” Tembhurnikar added.

News / Cities / Pune / Forest dept seeks 100 cr to curb fires
