Forest dept threatens action over immersion of idols in Vetal tekdi quarry

Environmentalists have opposed the immersion of Ganesh idols in ponds at a quarry on Vetal Tekdi (hill), claiming it will harm the environment
By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 11:54 PM IST
An immersed idol at a quarry on Vetal Tekdi. Forest dept threatens action over idol immersion. (HT)

PUNE Environmentalists have opposed the immersion of Ganesh idols in ponds at a quarry on Vetal Tekdi (hill), claiming it will harm the environment. The activists, along with local residents, have sought a stricter vigil on the area from the forest department.

Forest department officials clarified that strict action will be taken against those who immerse idols in mines on the hill.

Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests, Pune Division, said, “We will have staff on Vetal tekdi and Mahatma tekdi on the days of Ganesh Immersion. We will take strict action under the Forest Act, 1927 against those who immerse idols here. A case could be registered and the person concerned could be arrested.”

Earlier, Sushma Date, member of the Deccan Gymkhana Parisar Samiti and also volunteer at Save Vetal Tekdi, clicked pictures of people immersing Ganesh idols at the quarry on Vetal tekdi and reported the same to the deputy conservator of Forests.

“As water sources are already polluted, biodiversity of the tedki is getting destroyed,” she said.

She along with other residents in the area took to social media to help form a vigilante team to make sure this doesn’t happen.

Another resident, requesting anonymity, pointed out that if the rains stop, the pools will dry up and idols could remain not fully dissolved.

