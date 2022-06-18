Former BJP corporator, 3 others arrested in land grabbing case in Pune

PUNE The Pune police on Saturday arrested Vishnu Appa Harihar, former corporator of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from Bhavani peth and three others for attempt to murder in a land grabbing case in Yewalewadi.

The arrested have been identified as Harihar, Rahul Dattaram Khude, a resident of Gultekdi; Prem Sham Kshirsagar and Sachin Prakash Mayane

“The complaint was filed by Sadik Khoja (39) a resident of boat club road, who alleged that Harihar, along with few others, forced him to sell his land to Harihar,” said an official at Swargate police station. As per the complaint, Khoja deals in land and property business. Khoja has his own land in Yewalewadi Kondhwa and was looking for a buyer.

In January 2021, accused Khude and Harihar approached Khoja and had shown interest in purchasing his land. However, because of some issue the deal did not go through.

In his complaint, Khoja claims on that on May 27 at around 9:30 pm, near Salisbury park, accused Harihar and Khude brutally assaulted Khoja and his friends Nasir Ansari with wooden sticks. They fled while threatening him of dire consequences if he did not sell the land to Harihar.

On June 6, Khoja had a meeting with his friend Nasir Ansari at Golden Bakery. When Khoja was returning home, he saw Khude on his motorcycle armed with a revolver with an intention to kill him.

Khoja saved himself and immediately rushed police station to lodge a complaint.

S Bhosale, the investigating officer, said that on May 27 May, a dispute had occurred between Khoja and Harihar regarding the sale of land and a complaint was lodged with the police. Khoja alleged that the accused were pressurising him to sell his land to Harihar only.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 427 (commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at Swargate police station.

