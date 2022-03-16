Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Former Maharashtra minister Shankarrao Kolhe passes away

PUNE Former Maharashtra minister Shankarrao Kolhe passed away in Nashik on Wednesday due to old age- related ailments, members from the family said
Published on Mar 16, 2022 05:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Known for his contribution in the cooperatives field, Kolhe served as the minister for agriculture, cooperative, revenue and transport between 1989 and 1993. He was the founder of a cooperative sugar factory and the Sanjivani Group.

Kolhe also served on various key committees of the state government in his career.

He was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in 2017 for his contribution to the cooperative sector.

He is survived by his wife and three sons. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar condoled Kolhe’s death. In a tweet, Pawar said Kolhe made a huge effort in the sugar sector by travelling around the world on the subject. His inner zeal and strong will for rural development are the traits to be embraced by newcomers in the social sector.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis also condoled the death of Kolhe. “His contribution in the field of cooperatives-education is invaluable. He also often raised issue of water as he set up network of educational institutions across rural belt,” Fadnavis said.

