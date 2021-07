Former MLA Ganpattao Deshmukh passed away

PUNE: Eleven times MLA Ganpatrao Deshmukh (96) passed away at Solapur on Friday. He used to represent Sangola assembly constituency.

Deshmukh was senior most MLA from Shetkari Kamgar Party. He worked with the first Maharashtra chief minister Yashvanrao Chavan to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Deshmukh declined the request from his supporters to contest the last election citing his age.

Deshmukh was known for his simplicity and preferred to travel by MSRTC bus. During his last days, he was admitted at a private hospital.