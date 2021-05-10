Home / Cities / Pune News / Former MP Shambhajirao Kakde dies at 90
pune news

Former MP Shambhajirao Kakde dies at 90

Former member of parliament Shambhajirao Kakade, died due to age-related ailments in his Pune home on Monday morning, family members said
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 09:50 PM IST
HT Image

Former member of parliament Shambhajirao Kakade, died due to age-related ailments in his Pune home on Monday morning, family members said. He was 90 years old and is survived by his wife, three children and their families.

Kakade, the last of socialist leaders from the city, represented Baramati Lok Sabha seat, which is currently the stronghold of Sharad Pawar family.

During his active days in politics, Kakade was known as an arch-rival of NCP president Sharad Pawar.

Known as Lalasaheb in social and political circles, Kakade was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati in 1977 and 1984 as a Janata Party candidate.

Expressing grief, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Baramati had lost a strong political personality.

“He was the veteran leader of Janata Dal and put a great impact on the state’s politics. He worked towards giving direction to the new leadership,” Pawar tweeted.

During 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Kakade had withdrawn from the race from Baramati after Pawar announced his illness in the middle of the campaign heat.

“Kakade had issued a statement to the effect, saying he was withdrawing from the poll race in support of Pawar who was suffering from a serious disease,” he said. He also worked with contemporaries like S M Joshi, Mohan Dhariya and Nanasaheb Gore

Kakade defeated congress stalwart Vithalrao Gadil in 1977 Lok Sabha polls, which happened after emergency was lifted. During 1984 by polls, he won from Baramati when Pawar extended his support.

Kakade’s nephew Viraj had also once contested from Baramati but lost the election.

Former member of parliament Shambhajirao Kakade, died due to age-related ailments in his Pune home on Monday morning, family members said. He was 90 years old and is survived by his wife, three children and their families.

Kakade, the last of socialist leaders from the city, represented Baramati Lok Sabha seat, which is currently the stronghold of Sharad Pawar family.

During his active days in politics, Kakade was known as an arch-rival of NCP president Sharad Pawar.

Known as Lalasaheb in social and political circles, Kakade was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati in 1977 and 1984 as a Janata Party candidate.

Expressing grief, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Baramati had lost a strong political personality.

“He was the veteran leader of Janata Dal and put a great impact on the state’s politics. He worked towards giving direction to the new leadership,” Pawar tweeted.

During 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Kakade had withdrawn from the race from Baramati after Pawar announced his illness in the middle of the campaign heat.

“Kakade had issued a statement to the effect, saying he was withdrawing from the poll race in support of Pawar who was suffering from a serious disease,” he said. He also worked with contemporaries like S M Joshi, Mohan Dhariya and Nanasaheb Gore

Kakade defeated congress stalwart Vithalrao Gadil in 1977 Lok Sabha polls, which happened after emergency was lifted. During 1984 by polls, he won from Baramati when Pawar extended his support.

Kakade’s nephew Viraj had also once contested from Baramati but lost the election.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP