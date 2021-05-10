Former MP Shambhajirao Kakde dies at 90

Former member of parliament Shambhajirao Kakade, died due to age-related ailments in his Pune home on Monday morning, family members said. He was 90 years old and is survived by his wife, three children and their families.

Kakade, the last of socialist leaders from the city, represented Baramati Lok Sabha seat, which is currently the stronghold of Sharad Pawar family.

During his active days in politics, Kakade was known as an arch-rival of NCP president Sharad Pawar.

Known as Lalasaheb in social and political circles, Kakade was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati in 1977 and 1984 as a Janata Party candidate.

Expressing grief, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Baramati had lost a strong political personality.

“He was the veteran leader of Janata Dal and put a great impact on the state’s politics. He worked towards giving direction to the new leadership,” Pawar tweeted.

During 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Kakade had withdrawn from the race from Baramati after Pawar announced his illness in the middle of the campaign heat.

“Kakade had issued a statement to the effect, saying he was withdrawing from the poll race in support of Pawar who was suffering from a serious disease,” he said. He also worked with contemporaries like S M Joshi, Mohan Dhariya and Nanasaheb Gore

Kakade defeated congress stalwart Vithalrao Gadil in 1977 Lok Sabha polls, which happened after emergency was lifted. During 1984 by polls, he won from Baramati when Pawar extended his support.

Kakade’s nephew Viraj had also once contested from Baramati but lost the election.