Former Pune Bar Association president booked in land fraud case

The Yerawada police have booked former Pune Bar Association president advocate Satish Gajanan Mulik (55) in connection with a ₹1.35 crore cheating case.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged by Kailas Baban Pathare, a resident of Kharadi, at Yerawada police station against Mulik, Agrajeet Mulik, Jitendra Bhosale and Ram Bhujbal under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 420 (cheating ), 406, 323, 504, 506 and 34.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR stated that the lawyer signed the agreement of the sale of land owned by Pathare located in 14.2 R (3 hectares) and 32 R (79 hectares) for a sum of ₹1.35 crore. The cash was taken at Mulik’s residence for counting when he was told that it was too late in the night and asked to keep the cash at his residence. Trusting him, the victim kept the cash but never got it back despite asking for the same on several occasions.

Advocate Mulik and other accused also abused and beat up Pathare when he demanded his money, the complaint stated.

Mulik when contacted said,“ The FIR is a result of a defamation campaign being carried out by my opponents. I had informed the Pune police commissioner about attempts being made to frame me in a false case and a written application was made on September 20.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month Mulik was booked by Pune city police after a man attempted suicide because of fraud by him.