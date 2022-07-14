Former trustee of Osho International Foundation, others stage protest at Koregaon Park

PUNE Former trustee of the Osho International Foundation and the editor of “Osho World Swami” Chaitanya Kirti along with a few other disciples held a protest at the Osho International Centre in Koregaon Park on Wednesday over several issues and claimed that they were not allowed to enter the commune.

Many followers came to the centre to visit the commune as it was Guru Pournima on Wednesday, but the authorities did not give them entry, stating that it was against norms.

“A curfew was imposed in the area surrounding the centre. All the revenue earned from Osho’s intellectual property is diverted elsewhere. The present administration is trying to sell the ashram property,” said Kirti and raised the issue of selling the land of Osho Ashram.

Ma Sadhana, spokesperson, Osho International Commune in Pune, said, “Registration and gate pass is a must to enter the premises. Those who followed it were allowed in .Those who didn’t, were not.”

According to Kirti, even as Osho’s place of birth and death is in India, Westerners have the recognition rights of Osho’s intellectual property, books, audio tapes, audio-visual tapes, and trust property.

“He spent most of his time in India. However, Westerners have the recognition rights of Osho’s intellectual property, books, audio tapes, audio-visual tapes, and trust property. The headquarters of Osho International has been shifted to Zurich, where all the benefits are going. Many restrictions are being imposed on followers without allowing Osho’s thoughts to reach the people. All the money from the literature claiming Osho’s intellectual property goes to Zurich. Indian Osho ashrams, especially those in Pune, do not get any income from it. On the contrary, they are showing their dominance over the management here,” he said.