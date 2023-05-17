Pune man booked for duping people of 7.53 lakh

The police have booked the owner of Rehan Enterprises for duping people by luring them of high returns on investments. The accused have been identified as the firm’s founder-owner Mahadev Jadhav and other directors, said police officials. The police have booked the owner of Rehan Enterprises for duping people by luring them of high returns on investments (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to the police, the victims include a retired police officer, his relatives and senior citizens.

The Chatuhshrungi police have registered a case against the accused on a complaint filed by the retired police officer, a resident of Anandnagar. The financial transactions were carried out at Teerth Techno Space in Baner from April 5, 2022 till date.

According to the police, the accused enticed individuals from middle-class backgrounds, and senior citizens to invest in a scheme promising high returns. The complainant and his relatives invested ₹7.53 lakh in the firm. When the accused neither paid the high returns nor the invested amount, the complainant lodged a police complaint on Monday.

