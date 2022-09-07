Four arrested for attack undertrial Tushar Hambir at Sasoon hosp arrested

The Pune police have arrested four persons who attempted to murder undertrial Tushar Hambir at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Monday. Hambir is linked to Hindu Rashtra Sena, said officials.

The accused have been identified as Sagar Hanumant Ovhal (22) , Balaji Hanumant Ovhal (23), Suraj Sheikh (19), Sagar Atole (21) all residents of Hadapsar. A search for the fifth accused Sahil Inamdar is underway, stated police officials.

During investigation, it was revealed that the attack on Hambir was part of a revenge of a murder that took place in Wadki in 2016. Hambir was involved in the incident and a case against him was registered at Loni Kalbhor police station and followed by it, Hambir was arrested under MCOCA, said officials.

Hambir was admitted at Sasoon on August 25 to get treatment for his joint and muscle. He was previously attacked at Yerawada prison in 2019, said officials.

On Monday at around 9:30 pm, a group of five people entered a ward where Hambir was admitted. One of them had fired bullet but and the gun got stuck, immediately after police cop deputed in the ward tried to save Hambir when assailants tried to attack Hambir with sharp sickle.The cop was also injured in the incident.

Police officials from the Bund Garden police station said that they reviewed the CCTV footage and identified the accused and arrested them from Sinhagad road on Tuesday.