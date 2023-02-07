Four arrested for attempted robbery

PUNE: Loni Kalbhor police arrested four people in connection with an attempted robbery from the open ground of the Yashwant Sugar Factory near Theur on Monday.

Police seized sickles, mobile phones, a cutter, chilli powder, an iron rod, and other robbery-related materials.

The accused have been identified as Akshay alias Akash alias Omkar Sonawane, Prasad Sonawane, Aditya Sawant, and Paras Kambale all of whom are Theur residents, and another 2-3 gang members have fled the scene.

According to police, a team of Loni Kalbhor cops was deployed at Theur for security purposes on Monday, as many villagers attended a religious event. At the time, they received information from an informant that six to seven people had gathered on an open field near the Yashwant sugar factory with arms and weapons to attempt a robbery.

Acting on the team’s instructions, police formed four teams and set up a trap in the designated area. Following the confirmation, police conducted a raid and arrested four suspects, but two to three of them managed to flee the scene.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to police that they were attempting to rob people in the Theur neighbourhood against the backdrop of the Yatra. According to police, the two accused were previously involved in numerous criminal cases and were on the run.

A case has been registered at Loni Kalbhor police station under section Indian Penal Code sections 399 (Making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (Assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) and other relevant sections and investigation, in this case, is going on.