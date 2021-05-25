Four arrested for stealing agricultural vehicles

The Pune rural police arrested four people for stealing agricultural vehicles during lockdown period from unsuspecting farmers in Pune, Junnar, and Ale Phata regions, according to Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune rural police.

SP Deshmukh was speaking at a press meeting held on Tuesday.

The police have recovered 10 tractors, five cows, two pick-up trucks, a Mahindra Bolero, a Mahindra Scorpio, six motorcycles, an oxygen cylinder, a cooking gas cylinder, a gas cutter, and a set of spanners. The total estimated worth of the seized goods was ₹76,88,000, according to the police.

The four men arrested by the local crime branch of Pune rural police were identified as Satish Ashok Rakshe, a resident of Shirur and native of Shringonda area of Ahmednagar; Dnyandev alias Mauli Vinayak Nachbone, a resident of Shirur and a native of Ausa area of Latur; Pravin Kailas Korde, a resident of Shirur and a naitve of Junnar area of Pune; Sunil alias Bhau Bibhishan Devkate,a resident of Barshi area of Solapur, according to the police.

“The modus operandi of stealing tractors had developed in the lockdown period. They conducted recee of the villages to find out where the new tractors were. They stole them during night hours and sold it to nearby farmers and made-up reasons to delay paperwork and eventually ignore it. They also stole pick-up trucks, cattle, SUVs, motorcycles. They had also attempted to loot ATMs,” said SP Deshmukh.

The police have brought to light 21 cases by arresting these four. Of these 21 cases 12 are from Pune district, eight are from Ahmednagar, and one is from Solapur, according to the police.

All arrested men are drivers and had started committing these crimes after the first lockdown was announced. Rakshe and Nachbone are relatives and Korede was known to them. The fourth person helped them increase their reach into other districts.