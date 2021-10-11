Four, including 12-year-old girl, injured in cylinder explosion in Pune

PUNE Four persons were injured by an explosion caused by an LPG cylinder leaking in a kitchen in Kirkatwadi at 10 pm Saturday night. According to the fire department, a 12-year-old girl sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The fire incident took place at Karanjawane vasti in Kirkatwadi, 12km from Pune. The injured have been identified as Veena Laxmikant Newaskar (56), Shubhangi Pasalkar (35), Sonakshi Pasalkar (12) and Ranjit Giri (25).

Prashant Ranpise, chief of Pune’s fire brigade said that the explosion took place in Newaskar’s house. “It was a very loud explosion and it sent residents running for cover. The fire brigade completed its work within 30 minutes and doused the fire in the house,” he said.

“The window panes of the house were blown away and the house sustained severe damages,” Ranpise added.

Before the fire brigade arrived, the neighbourhood residents took the injured to Sassoon General Hospital. Ranpise said that Sonakshi sustained 45 per cent burn injuries, while the other three sustained 25 per cent burns.

