Four, including a toddler, killed in road accident

PUNE: Four people including a two-year-old girl died in a road accident near Phalake mala on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway on Tuesday, police officials said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 12:30 pm near the Phalake Mala area on Pune-Ahmednagar road.

The deceased have been identified as Sudam Bhaondave (66), Sindhutai Bhondave (32), Anandi Bhondave (4) and Kartiki Bhondave (32). Ashwin Bhondave (35) was seriously injured in this accident.

According to police, Ashwin Bhondave and his family were on their way to Chakan to finalise a marriage proposal for his brother-in-law. At around 12:30 pm on Tuesday, their car accidentally rammed a parked container along the roadside from the rear end.

According to police, the accident was so severe that two family members died on the spot.

Immediately following the accident, a Ranjangaon MIDC police team rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a hospital in Koregaon for further medical treatment.

Police have detained truck driver Babalu Chauhan, who is originally from Uttar Pradesh, and filed a case against him under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Sudam Bhondve was the director of Sondara Gurukul, a Beed district educational institute, and he and his son Ashwin have connections with educational institutes in Pune.