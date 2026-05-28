Pune, A special court here on Thursday framed charges against the 65-year-old accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of a minor girl at Nasrapur in Pune district, marking the commencement of the trial that will be conducted daily.

Four weeks after Nasrapur girl’s rape-murder, trial to begin on Friday

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Special Judge S R Salunkhe ordered the proceedings to be held "in-camera" starting Friday, observing that there is strong prima facie evidence and a chargesheet against the accused Bhimrao Kamble.

The alleged crime had triggered massive protests.

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar informed the court that the accused is mentally sound and fit for trial. He also submitted a medical report to that effect alongside a list of 82 witnesses.

The court has fast-tracked the matter to ensure daily hearings in view of the gravity of the crime.

According to the prosecution, between 3 pm and 4 pm on May 1, Kamble allegedly lured the young girl with the promise of snacks and showing her a newborn calf.

It is alleged that he abducted her to a shed near a cattle barn, subjected her to sexual and unnatural assault, and subsequently murdered her by gagging her and inflicting chest injuries. The prosecution further alleged that the accused attempted to destroy evidence by hiding the body.

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{{^usCountry}} During Thursday's hearing, Misar shared a chain of evidence, including CCTV footage purportedly showing the accused with the victim, and statements from villagers and children who witnessed them together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During Thursday's hearing, Misar shared a chain of evidence, including CCTV footage purportedly showing the accused with the victim, and statements from villagers and children who witnessed them together. {{/usCountry}}

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The prosecution also relied on DNA reports, Forensic Science Laboratory findings, and the post-mortem report, stressing that witnesses had identified Kamble during an identification parade.

While defence counsel Himmatrao Suryavanshi contested the charges, arguing that the evidence regarding the kidnapping and the "last seen together" theory was insufficient, the court found the available material adequate to proceed.

When the charges were read out, Kamble pleaded not guilty. The prosecution was assisted by advocates Suresh Gaikwad and Prathamesh Shingane.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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