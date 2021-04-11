Fourth warmest March since 1901: IMD

The month of March in 2021 has been the fourth warmest since 1901 for Central India which includes Maharashtra, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Across India, March was also the third warmest in the last 121 years.

As per data shared by the weather department, the monthly mean temperature reported this time was 26.30 degrees Celsius and the normal monthly mean temperature was 25.06 degrees Celsius which means March this year was warmer by 1.24 degrees Celsius.

For Central India, which includes Maharashtra, the weather department said the monthly mean temperature was 1.32 degrees Celsius more than normal temperature, that is, 26.60 degrees Celsius. The actual monthly mean temperature reported was 27.92 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD officials, this year March was warmer for Central and peninsular India as compared to other parts of the country.

Pleasant weather in Pune

Pune on Sunday consecutively experienced cloudy weather giving a respite from the heat; however, no rainfall was reported on Sunday.

Due to the cloudy weather and cooler winds, Pune on Sunday reported a day temperature at 36.7 degrees Celsius which was cooler than normal by 0.8 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature was reported at 22 degrees Celsius which was 2.4 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

“Partly cloudy weather along with thundery activity and lightning is forecasted in the city until April 14. The day temperature will go as high as 38 degrees Celsius and the night temperature will be around 20 to 22 degrees Celsius,” said IMD officials.

Most parts of Maharashtra will continue to have cloudy weather along with thunderstorms and lightning until April 14.

On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra was at 41.3 degrees Celsius at Jalgaon and the lowest minimum temperature reported was at 17.5 degrees Celsius at Mahabaleshwar.

Mahabaleshwar also recorded 1 millimetre rainfall on Sunday.