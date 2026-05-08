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Free women's health camps to be held at 85 locations in Pune under 'Jan Sehat Setu' on May 9

Free women's health camps to be held at 85 locations in Pune under 'Jan Sehat Setu' on May 9

Published on: May 08, 2026 05:09 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi/Pune, Free women's health camps will be organised simultaneously at 85 locations across Pune and adjoining areas on May 9 under the 'Jan Sehat Setu' campaign.

Free women's health camps to be held at 85 locations in Pune under 'Jan Sehat Setu' on May 9

The campaign, launched on April 10 in the presence of Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, aims to provide accessible healthcare services, particularly for women and pregnant mothers.

According to a statement by the organisers, the second monthly health camp will cover areas ranging from Viman Nagar and Kothrud to Hadapsar, Hinjewadi and Bhor, where women will be offered free OPD consultations, antenatal screening and general gynaecological check-ups.

The initiative is being supported by several organisations, including the National Medicos Organisation , Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India , Pune Gynaecology Society, Rotary Club, ESIC, MY Bharat, Jain International Organisation , Asian Chamber of Hospitality Industry , Maharashtra Gynaecological Association and Vishva Kalyan Bharti Foundation.

Organisers said the first phase of the initiative, held in April at more than 100 locations in Pune, benefitted thousands of patients through free screening and treatment services.

The statement said the campaign currently focuses on gynaecological care and antenatal screening, but future phases will include general medicine, paediatrics, ophthalmology and orthopaedics.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Free women's health camps to be held at 85 locations in Pune under 'Jan Sehat Setu' on May 9
Home / Cities / Pune / Free women's health camps to be held at 85 locations in Pune under 'Jan Sehat Setu' on May 9
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