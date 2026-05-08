New Delhi/Pune, Free women's health camps will be organised simultaneously at 85 locations across Pune and adjoining areas on May 9 under the 'Jan Sehat Setu' campaign.

Free women's health camps to be held at 85 locations in Pune under 'Jan Sehat Setu' on May 9

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The campaign, launched on April 10 in the presence of Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, aims to provide accessible healthcare services, particularly for women and pregnant mothers.

According to a statement by the organisers, the second monthly health camp will cover areas ranging from Viman Nagar and Kothrud to Hadapsar, Hinjewadi and Bhor, where women will be offered free OPD consultations, antenatal screening and general gynaecological check-ups.

The initiative is being supported by several organisations, including the National Medicos Organisation , Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India , Pune Gynaecology Society, Rotary Club, ESIC, MY Bharat, Jain International Organisation , Asian Chamber of Hospitality Industry , Maharashtra Gynaecological Association and Vishva Kalyan Bharti Foundation.

Organisers said the first phase of the initiative, held in April at more than 100 locations in Pune, benefitted thousands of patients through free screening and treatment services.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "The encouraging response from patients, doctors, volunteers and ASHA workers has shown that society has fully accepted the concept of Medical Social Responsibility ," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The encouraging response from patients, doctors, volunteers and ASHA workers has shown that society has fully accepted the concept of Medical Social Responsibility ," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Explaining the idea behind the campaign, the organisers said the initiative encourages doctors to dedicate one day every month  the 9th  for free medical service, similar to the government's Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan for pregnant women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the idea behind the campaign, the organisers said the initiative encourages doctors to dedicate one day every month  the 9th  for free medical service, similar to the government's Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan for pregnant women. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the launch event last month, Mandaviya had said that being a doctor "is not merely a profession but a responsibility towards keeping society healthy". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the launch event last month, Mandaviya had said that being a doctor "is not merely a profession but a responsibility towards keeping society healthy". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Drawing a comparison with the Jan Aushadhi scheme, he had said that just as affordable medicines reached the common man through Jan Aushadhi, "Jan Sehat Setu" would help bring treatment closer to people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drawing a comparison with the Jan Aushadhi scheme, he had said that just as affordable medicines reached the common man through Jan Aushadhi, "Jan Sehat Setu" would help bring treatment closer to people. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The statement said the campaign currently focuses on gynaecological care and antenatal screening, but future phases will include general medicine, paediatrics, ophthalmology and orthopaedics.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON